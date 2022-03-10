Browns Mills man gets 15-year term for sexual assault of a minor

MOUNT HOLLY - A Browns Mills man who recorded his sexual assault of a minor has received a 15-year prison term,

Cody Rodriguez, 28, came under investigation in March 2021 after he allegedly showed a cell-phone recording of the assault to a friend, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

The friend alerted the victim's parents, who contacted Pemberton Township police.

Detectives determined the minor had been assaulted on several occasions during 2020, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Rodriguez, a resident of the first block of Clubhouse Drive, knew the victim and her family, it said.

“We applaud the person who took action after becoming aware of these horrendous photos and videos,” Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said after Rodriguez' sentencing.

"Anyone who has reason to believe that a child is being abused, in any fashion, should immediately contact police," he said.

Rodriguez admitted guilt to a charge of aggravated sexual assault in September 2021.

He must serve his entire term under the term imposed Wednesday by Superior Court Judge Philip Haines in Mount Holly.

