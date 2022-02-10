Browns Mills man sentenced for causing deaths of elderly mother, companion

MOUNT HOLLY - A Browns Mills man has received an 11-year prison term for causing the fiery deaths of his elderly mother and her companion in October 2018.

Kurt Smith, 63, allegedly ignited flammable material in the garage of his home, then was unable to stop the flames from spreading into his house on the 500 block of Willow Boulevard, said the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office.

The fire killed his mother, Lore Smith, and her companion, George Pikunis.

The victims, both 92, died from smoke and soot inhalation, as well as burns, the prosecutor's office said.

Smith was convicted in October 2021 on two counts of reckless manslaughter. A jury was unable to resolve an arson charge.

Superior Court Judge Christopher J. Garrenger sentenced Smith to 11 years on each count, to run concurrently, the prosecutor's office said.

Smith must serve more than nine years before parole eligibility.

"It was noted during today’s proceeding that Smith has been arrested 187 times and has 16 felony convictions," the prosecutor's office said in announcing the sentence Thursday.

Smith's record includes convictions for theft in 1991, resisting arrest in 2003 and obstruction in 2018, court records show.

