Browns Mills woman faces sex-assault charge in Gloucester Township

GLOUCESTER TWP. - A woman who works as a substitute teacher is accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile girl here.

Allegations against 27-year-old Rebecca Coddington involve a 14-year-old girl who was repeatedly assaulted at a home in Gloucester Township, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

"Coddington is a substitute teacher in the Runnemede public school district, but no allegations have been brought forward involving students," the prosecutor's office said in a Feb. 8 statement.

"We have been told that no Runnemede students were involved, and the allegations did not occur in the individual's capacity as a substitute teacher," Mark Iannucci, the district's superintendent, said in a letter to the community.

He said the district is cooperating with the investigation.

"As information regarding this situation becomes public, please do not hesitate to contact your child's counselor if assistance is needed," Iannucci's letter said.

A long wait for parole eligibility Atlantic County man gets life sentence for murder of juvenile; what prompted the killing?

The offenses allegedly occurred between September 2019 and year-end 2023.

Coddington, a Browns Mills resident, was arrested Feb. 5 in Gloucester Township.

She is charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault and six counts of sexual assault, the prosecutor's office said.

Coddington is also accused of two counts each of aggravated criminal sexual contact and endangering the welfare of a child.

The charges are only allegations. Coddington has not been convicted in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prosecutor's Detective Luis Sibaja at 856-225-8682 or Gloucester Township Police Detective Daniel Ritz at 856-374-5705.

Coddington was being held in Camden County Jail, pending a detention hearing.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Rebecca Codding faces two counts of aggravated sexual assault