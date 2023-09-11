Browns tackle Jack Conklin lost for the season with knee injury sustained in opener, AP source says

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) is taken off the field on a cart following an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns starting right tackle Jack Conklin will miss the remainder of the season with a left knee injury sustained in the first half of Sunday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Monday.

Conklin, who has battled through injuries the past two seasons, tore two ligaments in his knee and will undergo surgery, said the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced his status.

Coach Kevin Stefanski is expected to address Conklin's medical situation later.

A two-time All-Pro, Conklin got hurt when Bengals defensive Trey Hendrickson accidentally rolled into the side of his knee after being blocked in the first half. Conklin was carted off the field and replaced by rookie Dawand Jones.

The loss of Conklin is significant for the Browns, who signed him to a four-year, $60 million contract extension in December. The 29-year-old is in his fourth season with Cleveland after four in Tennessee. The Titans selected him with the No. 8 overall pick in 2016.

Conklin has been solid since the Browns signed him in 2020 as a free agent, earning the respect of teammates for coming back earlier than expected after suffering a torn right patellar tendon in the 2021 season.

Jones, a fourth-round pick from Ohio State, has steadily improved since minicamp and held his own against the Bengals. Next week, the Browns play at Pittsburgh and Jones could be matched up with All-Pro T.J. Watt.

