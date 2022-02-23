Browns Valley man arrested for alleged hate crime

Feb. 23—A Browns Valley man was arrested Tuesday following an investigation that alleges he made threats toward coaches in the Marysville Joint Unified School District, including messages that were considered racist and homophobic.

The Marysville Police Department received information on Sunday from victims who identified themselves as coaches for the Marysville Joint Unified School District. Those coaches said Todd Andrew Tyler, 53, of Browns Valley, left "several threatening messages" on their phones.

The coaches said Tyler was upset about his child's role in a recent sporting event. The Marysville Police Department said those messages, which were played for officers, were confirmed to be threatening and included language that was "racial towards the African American victim" and "homophobic."

At 7:29 a.m. on Tuesday morning, officers stopped Tyler while he was driving at Highway 20 at East 22nd St. The department said he was taken into custody without incident.

During a search of Tyler's vehicle, police said a .45 caliber handgun with two loaded magazines was found in the center console.

As a result of the search and investigation, Tyler was booked into Yuba County Jail for charges that include criminal threats, hate speech involving threats and carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle. His bail was set at $150,000 and as of press time was no longer listed as being in Yuba County Jail.

Fal Asrani, superintendent of Marysville Joint Unified School District, said any threats taken against students or staff at the district are taken seriously.

"We were informed that disturbing messages had been sent to two coaches from a parent. The purposeful use of hate speech to threaten and intimidate our staff members will not be tolerated," Asrani said in an email to the Appeal. "MJUSD takes these threats seriously as the safety of our staff, students, and our community is of the utmost importance. Any form of threats, hateful intimidation, overt racism, and other forms of discrimination are immediately reported to the Marysville Police Department for further investigation. Reports of bullying, harassment, or other forms of verbal and/or physical abuse may also be shared anonymously with district officials via the MJUSD website. We would like to take this opportunity to encourage our community members to speak up so that we may keep our schools and community safe and thank the MPD for their quick response."