Browns Valley man pleads no contest to arson that led to Scott Fire

Sep. 15—A Browns Valley man who was previously arrested for arson and other crimes in recent years, pleaded no contest on Friday in a Yuba County court for his involvement in the Scott Fire that burned about 115 acres in June, officials said.

After a plea agreement made with the Yuba County District Attorney's Office, 34-year-old James Matthew Fiske of Browns Valley is set to be sentenced on Nov. 23 for setting fires in the area of Scott Grant Road on June 15. Officials said he could serve 21 years in prison.

"Investigators from CAL FIRE NEU conducted an extensive investigation. Fire Chief Ryan Smith led the investigation," the Yuba County District Attorney's Office said in a statement. "Investigators gathered video evidence from multiple residences and businesses, and served geofence search warrants on Google to identify potential suspects. The video evidence showed Fiske going to and from the area of Scott Grant Road within minutes of the fires being set."

Officials said after Fiske was taken into custody on July 20, a witness came forward and said she was with Fiske when he lit a fire that ultimately led to the Scott Fire. No structures were lost as a result of the blaze, officials said.

"The witness said she was riding with Fiske in his truck when he became angry with her," the Yuba County District Attorney's Office said. "Fiske threw a lit storm match at the witness, which caused significant burns. Fiske then threw storm matches out the driver and passenger windows as he drove along Wades Way."

Yuba County Deputy District Attorney Andrew Naylor negotiated the deal with Fiske's attorney, officials said.

"Fiske pled to a violent felony and should remain locked up for the better part of the next two decades," Naylor said in a statement. "I am really thankful to CAL FIRE NEU Chief Smith, Deputy Chief Gallaher, and the rest of their team for conducting such a meticulous investigation."

Officials said Fiske will remain in custody pending sentencing.

A criminal history

In recent years, Fiske has been charged and sentenced for various crimes, including arson, according to Appeal archives.

In 2016, Fiske was charged with felony arson in Yuba County along with Kevin S. Verner for a fire that occurred on Aug. 13, 2015. An affidavit written by a CalFire investigator claimed the men improperly wired extension cords into an unknown power source for the purpose of protecting an illegal marijuana grow. That in turn reportedly caused an electrical overload, causing a fire, the Appeal previously reported.

In July 2020, the Yuba County Sheriff's Department arrested Fiske for arson and for being a former felon in possession of a loaded and concealed firearm. In that case, Fiske, who was 31 at the time, was reportedly involved in a residential arson of an unoccupied garage that occurred the morning of July 1, 2020, in the 5600 block of Wolf Trail, Loma Rica. The building was destroyed, according to officials.

In November 2020, Fiske pleaded no contest to making criminal threats, animal cruelty, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was charged with animal cruelty and making criminal threats in connection to an incident in October 2019 when he killed a dog, Chief Deputy District Attorney Shiloh Sorbello previously said.

In November 2020, Fiske also pled to charges of arson in relation to the Loma Rica fire months earlier. As part of the plea agreement, Fiske was ordered to pay for damages caused by the fire. In December 2020, Fiske was sentenced to four years and four months in state prison.