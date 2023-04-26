Brownsburg Police: School special education staff who had student eat vomit face charges

Four staff members at Brownsburg Community Schools and an independent contractor are facing criminal charges for an incident in February, in which a seven-year-old special education student was told to eat and clean his own vomit, a Brownsburg Police say.

Brownsburg police identified the staff members as Brown Elementary teacher Sara Seymour and instructional aide Debra Kanipe. Police said the two were charged with neglect of a dependent and failure to report, following the incident that involved a student in Brownsburg's life skills program for students with disabilities.

Two additional employees and a third-party contractor affiliated with Kids Count will also be charged for failing to report the incident, according to the release. A video, which the BPD has not released, shows staff members surrounding the student and watching the staff members' "mistreatment" of the boy as he ate lunch.

The charges were filed by the Hendricks County Prosecutor Office Wednesday, Brownsburg Police Department Captain Jennifer Barrett told IndyStar. Seymour and Kanipe were booked into the Hendricks County Jail, she said.

In the release, BPD describes how the video shows the victim sitting at a lunch table, eating his food until he stands and begins to choke on his food. He then proceeds to vomit, according to the release.

"The victim was then provided a spoon by Kanipe and was compelled to eat some of his vomit," according to the release.

In a statement released last week, Brownsburg Community Schools said staff learned about the incident on the evening of April 12 although the incident took place on February 16.

Barrett said one of the employees charged with failing to report revealed this incident, leading to an investigation.

Both Seymour and Kanipe were then immediately removed from contact with students and placed on administrative leave along with the three other staff members.

What happened?: 2 dismissed, 3 on leave after 'mistreatment' of Brownsburg special education student

Story continues

Brownsburg Community Schools shared a statement with families Wednesday afternoon reiterating the district's commitment to student safety.

"This horrendous action is not in line with the character of staff and teachers at Brownsburg Schools," the statement reads. "The shocking actions of a few does not define the care and concern that Brownsburg teachers and staff show every day."

The student involved in this incident has since returned to school, the district previously shared.

How to report child abuse and neglect in Indiana

Indiana law requires any adult who suspects a child is being abused or neglected to contact the Department of Child Services or law enforcement. Anonymous reports can be made through the DCS hotline: 1-800-800-5556.

For more information about the DCS Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline, go to www.in.gov/dcs/contact-us/child-abuse-and-neglect-hotline/.

Rachel Fradette is a suburban education reporter at IndyStar. Contact her at rfradette@indystar.com or follow her on Twitter at @Rachel_Fradette.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Brownsburg Police charge special ed staff who made student eat vomit