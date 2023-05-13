Brownsville crash driver’s response to plowing into crowd at migrant shelter revealed: ‘They got in my way’

The initial response of the driver who crashed his SUV into a group of people waiting for a bus outside a migrant centre has been revealed in his arrest report.

CNN reports the documents as saying that George Alvarez was “obviously intoxicated” when he killed eight and seriously injured 10 others.

When officers arrived on the scene in Brownsville, Texas, Mr Alvarez is said to have told them in Spanish: “They got in my way.”

Mr Alvarez allegedly attempted to flee the scene of the incident after he struck the victims and rolled his jeep.

He has been charged with eight counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of aggravated assault and remains in custody on a $3.6m bond.

Bystanders reportedly stopped Mr Alvarez and kept him detained until police arrived. He was then taken into police custody and then to an area hospital to be treated for injuries he sustained in the wreck.

Police said Mr Alvarez was being "very uncooperative" with them during their initial investigation.

Brownsville Police Chief Felix Sauceda noted at a press conference on Monday that Mr Alvarez has a lengthy criminal history.

His past charges include numerous assault charges, an aggravated assault charge, and additional charges for burglary, theft, DUI, and resisting arrest.

The incident occurred on 7 May at around 8.29am, police began receiving emergency calls describing a violent car accident in which numerous people were hit by a grey Range Rover.

The crash occurred near the Ozanam Centre, a migrant resource facility.

Mr Sauceda said during the press conference on Monday that the SUV ran a red light, lost control, and flipped onto its side. Video footage of the incident appears to show the vehicle hitting the victims before it flips onto its side.

On 10 May, police announced that blood screens from the hospital where Mr Alvarez was being treated showed he had drugs in his system at the time of the crash. Cocaine, benzodiazepines and marijuana were all detected, though his level of intoxication is currently unclear.

Since the wreck, police and the FBI have been investigating the cause of the crash, including whether or not the incident was intentional.

The government of Venezuela, noting that several of the victims were migrants from the country — has called for a thorough investigation into the driver’s motives.