Brownsville man accused killing kittens to undergo evaluation for trial competency

Mar. 2—A 23-year-old Brownsville man accused of killing two kittens belonging to his mother will undergo an evaluation to determine if he is competent to stand trial.

At a competency hearing held Feb. 21 before 404th state District Judge Ricardo M. Addobati, the judge ruled that Eulalio Medrano be evaluated.

Results of his evaluation are expected to be presented to Adobbati during Medrano's next court hearing scheduled for May 17.

Medrano apparently became outraged and killed the two kittens in September 2022, the Cameron County Sheriff's Office reported.

A Cameron County grand jury on Nov. 2, 2022, indicted Medrano on two counts of cruelty to a non-livestock animal.

According to the indictment, Medrano did intentionally and knowingly kill the two kittens by "a manner and means unknown to the grand jury."

The alleged attack happened Sept. 5 at the 9700 block of Corenjo Drive in Brownsville.

His mother called Cameron County sheriff's deputies to report the two had gotten in an altercation at her home after Medrano's arrival.

Medrano's mother said the kittens belonged to her and were alive prior to her son showing up at her home.

As of Thursday, Medrano remained in custody at a Cameron County jail on a $45,000 bond.

