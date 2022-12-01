Brownsville man accused of sexually assaulting girl

Dec. 1—A 60-year-old Brownsville man turned himself in to Brownsville police after learning a warrant had been issued for his arrest on allegations, he sexually assaulted a young girl.

Francisco Humberto Yanez reportedly sexually assaulted the girl when she was 11 years old, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department. She is now 15 years old.

Yanez was arraigned Thursday on one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child. His bond was set at $250,000 and he was expected to be transported to a Cameron County jail facility.

Sandoval said the victim's mother reported the incident to police on Sept. 12,2022. Police said that according to the victim, Yanez ordered the girl to undress and then sexually assaulted her.

The girl told her mother who then contacted police and conducted an investigation.

An investigation revealed that the alleged sexual assault was a onetime occurrence, Sandoval said.