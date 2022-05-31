Brownsville man accused of shooting gun at three people

May 30—Only have a minute? Listen instead

A 37-year-old Brownsville man was arrested by police after he was accused of firing a weapon at three people riding in a pickup truck.

Police said David Rodriguez, 37, was also found in possession of crack, cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine and Xanax.

The incident happened about 3:30 a.m. Friday when police responded to a call of a shot fired at the 2200 block of Minnesota Avenue, said investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department.

The officers spoke to the three victims who said Rodriguez shot at them. The victims said they were driving home and drove past Rodriguez's house.

"The victims then heard a loud bang, and a passenger side window shattered," Sandoval said. When they arrived home, they noticed a bullet hole on the passenger's door frame. They identified Rodriguez as the person shot at them, Sandoval said.

The officers went to Rodriguez's home and after getting consent from a woman to go inside, they found Rodriguez hiding under some couch cushions, Sandoval said. As the officers were escorting Rodriguez out of the home they found "a duffle bag full of narcotics in plain view."

Rodriguez was arraigned Friday on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, four counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of marijuana. His bonds totaled $110,000.

Cameron County jail records indicated Rodriguez remained incarcerated in a county facility, as of Monday afternoon.

