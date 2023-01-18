Brownsville man admits to smuggling cocaine; says it was his first time

Laura B. Martinez, The Brownsville Herald, Texas
·1 min read

Jan. 18—A Brownsville man arrested for allegedly smuggling cocaine from Mexico into the United State said it was the first time he had smuggled drugs across the border, a federal criminal complaint reads.

Juan Trevino Naranjo, born in 1972, also told U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officers that he was being paid to smuggle cocaine.

Trevino Naranjo appeared Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ignacio Torteya III, who ordered he be held without bond.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 23.

According to the federal criminal complaint, Trevino Naranjo was attempting to cross into the U.S. from Mexico via the Free Trade Bridge in Los Indio Tuesday morning.

His white 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was sent to a secondary inspection area, where a CBP canine alerted that narcotics were inside the truck, the criminal complaint reads.

The truck was X-rayed and officers found bundles, which were later determined to be cocaine, stored behind the backseat, the criminal complaint states.

A further search of the truck led to the discovery of a hidden compartment, where more cocaine was found.

A total of 4.3 kilograms or 9.47 pounds of cocaine was recovered.

According to the criminal complaint, Trevino Naranjo provided the officers with a voluntary statement indicating he was going to be paid $1,000 for smuggling the cocaine and that "this was his first time transporting illegal narcotics into the United States."

Trevino Naranjo also told the officers he met with two men who provided him with the cocaine in Mexico on Jan. 17 at around 5 a.m. and that he helped load the drugs into his vehicle, the federal criminal complaint reads.

Recommended Stories

  • Vietnam president quits as Communist Party intensifies graft crackdown

    Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has resigned after the ruling Communist Party blamed him for "violations and wrongdoing" by officials under his control, the government said on Tuesday, in a major escalation of the country's anti-graft campaign. Phuc, a former prime minister widely credited with accelerating pro-business reforms, held the largely ceremonial post of president since 2021 and is the highest-ranking official targeted by the party's sweeping corruption crackdown. Vietnam has no paramount ruler and is officially led by four "pillars": the party's secretary, the president, prime minister and speaker of the house.

  • Vietnam legislature approves president's resignation amid graft crackdown

    Vietnam's legislature on Wednesday approved the resignation of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, state media reported, amid a major escalation of the Southeast Asian country's anti-graft campaign. Vice-President Vo Thi Anh Xuan would be acting president, state media said. The Communist Party's central committee said on Tuesday that Phuc, 68, had submitted his resignation after the ruling Communist Party blamed him for "violations and wrongdoings" by officials under his control while prime minister.

  • Man sentenced to 20 years for killing of Windsor Heights woman

    Malik Henderson, 22, of Des Moines pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, reckless use of a firearm and felony possession of a firearm

  • Update: Two suspects identified, some guns recovered in Warner Robins gun shop burglaries

    Sgt. Justin Clark with the Warner Robins Police Department discussed new details from the investigation into a string of Monday morning gun shop burglaries.

  • U.S. airlines do not see speedy return of China, Japan travel demand

    A group representing major U.S. airlines said Tuesday it does not foresee a return of significant international passenger air travel demand from either China or Japan before the end of March and sought an extension of a waiver of some U.S. COVID-19 international route requirements. Airlines for America, a trade group representing major U.S. carriers, told the U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) that airlines "do not foresee significant and certain international passenger growth in either China or Japan before" the expiration of a current USDOT waiver.

  • Daily Fantasy Hockey: Jake Oettinger leads Wednesday picks

    Chris Morgan previews Wednesday’s slate, rolling with Stars netminder Jake Oettinger against the Sharks.

  • Police: Man charged in ‘separate but similar’ home improvement scam afflicting Arlington residents

    Authorities have arrested another man in the town of Arlington for scamming a victim out of thousands of dollars citing home improvement projects.

  • Two juveniles took car with 4-year-old inside, then crashed it during chase, CMPD says

    The child was found uninjured at the crash site, CMPD says.

  • Mom of six boys had her 7th baby in the toilet, and it was caught on film

    Ariel Tyson was planning for a home water birth — and she got one.

  • White House calls New Mexico shootings targeting Democratic officials ‘shocking and horrifying’

    The White House on Wednesday expressed shock at the arrest of a former GOP candidate in New Mexico in connection with shootings targeting the homes of state Democratic officials, calling it an illustration of the dangers of conspiracies and political violence. “The allegations here are shocking and horrifying, and it’s a miracle here no one…

  • Justice Department investigating Memphis man's arrest, death

    The U.S. Justice Department has opened a civil rights investigation into the arrest of Tyre Nichols, who died days after a confrontation with Memphis Department Police Officers during a traffic stop, officials said Wednesday. Davis and Mayor Jim Strickland said Tuesday that video footage of the arrest will be released after the police department's investigation is completed and the family can review it. The police department’s internal investigation will be completed by the end of this week, and city leaders are arranging a meeting early next week with the family of Nichols, according to a joint statement from both Strickland and Davis.

  • UConn athletics deficit climbed to $53 million in '22

    The University of Connecticut's athletic department deficit rose to $53 million during the 2022 fiscal year, an increase the school attributed to $13.4 million it was forced to pay former head men's basketball coach Kevin Ollie. It was covered by $46.5 million in direct support from the school and another $6.5 million in student fees, according to the report. The school said part of the deficit was related to money it was forced to pay after a n arbitrator's ruling that it improperly fired Ollie in 2018 and to settle other claims related to Ollie's dismissal.

  • U.S. links Israel visa-waiver to West Bank travel for Palestinian-Americans

    The United States expects Israel, under a visa-waiver deal being discussed between the allies, to enable free passage for Palestinian-Americans into the occupied West Bank, the U.S. ambassador said on Wednesday. Among territories where Palestinians seek statehood, the West Bank has seen a surge in violence over the past year. Ambassador Thomas Nides said he expected an announcement soon on whether the number of Israeli applicants refused recent requests for U.S. visas had been kept to 3% or fewer, as required for a waiver deal.

  • With Andrew Chafin still out there, will the Mets add to their bullpen? | The Mets Pod

    Connor Rogers and Joe DeMayo look at the Mets bullpen on an all-new episode of The Mets Pod, as they wonder if the team will add more relievers before the offseason ends. Will either Andrew Chafin or Zack Britton be signed by the Mets? Connor Rogers and Joe DeMayo bring you The Mets Pod, a podcast dedicated to all things New York Mets! SNY’s signature podcast is a weekly show that delivers everything a Mets fan wants to hear about the team from Queens, including news, analysis, exclusive interviews, special guests, and more! About The Mets Pod: Subscribe below to The Mets Pod to hear Connor Rogers and Joe DeMayo talk New York Mets all year long! Apple: on.sny.tv/Fjog278 Spotify: on.sny.tv/mox84ql

  • Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Best Movies And TV Shows

    Julia Louis-Dreyfus has been a staple of comedic television and movies for such a long time - here is some of her best work so far. When it comes to some of the most famous television stars of the last few decades, I’m sure there are plenty that come to mind, but for me, Julia Louis-Dreyfus is one who always comes to mind. We may know her as someone who is funny, but Louis-Dreyfus has actually done plenty of other movies and TV shows that you might not know her from, whether that be her amazing voice roles, other series, or movies where she truly shines.

  • 'Titanic' director James Cameron says 'new investigation' will 'settle' Jack and Rose 'door' debate

    James Cameron is putting the door-debacle of Jack and Rose behind his 1997 film "Titanic" to the test in an upcoming National Geographic documentary.

  • FTX finds $5.5 billion in liquid assets, still faces 'substantial shortfall'

    Collapsed crypto exchange FTX, which is currently in bankruptcy, says it has identified $5.5 billion of liquid assets but based on current estimates both the international and U.S. based exchange still have a "substantial shortfall" relative to what customers are owed.

  • Bryan Kohberger had tried to slide into the DMs of an Idaho killings victim, a source told People

    A lawyer for the family of one of the victims previously told Insider that the slain college students had no prior connection to the suspect.

  • Reality TV star Julie Chrisley reassigned from Florida prison to federal medical center

    Fallen reality TV star Julie Chrisley, wife of Todd Chrisley, began her federal prison time in Kentucky after being reassigned from a Florida prison.

  • Mexican president says he'll consider 'El Chapo' request

    Mexico’s president said Wednesday his government will consider a plea by imprisoned drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman to be returned to Mexico, presumably to serve out his sentence. Guzman, 64, was sentenced to life behind bars in the United States for a drug conspiracy that spread murder and mayhem for more than two decades. Guzman has lived in poor conditions in prison since his 2019 conviction, said José Refugio Rodríguez, a Mexican lawyer who claims to represent him.