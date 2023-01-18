Brownsville man arrested for placing tracking device on woman's vehicle

Jan. 18—Placing a tracking device on the vehicle belonging to the mother of his baby has lead to the arrest of a Brownsville man on a charge of unlawful installation of a tracking device.

Ronald Andrew Reagan, 40, was arrested Tuesday by Cameron County sheriff's deputies after a complaint was made against him by the mother of his child, Cameron County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

The mother filed the complaint on Jan. 10 and stated she had found a GPS tracking device on her vehicle, according to the release.

The woman also said she had received several text messages from Reagan that included images of her vehicle and where it was parked at various locations.

According to the news release, the woman became suspicious and "after inspecting her vehicle, the victim found an Apple Airtag tracking device that was placed by Reagan," the news release stated.

After conducting an investigation, it was discovered that the tracking device was registered to Reagan's phone number.

Cameron County sheriff's investigators were able to make contact with Reagan and obtain a confession, the news release stated.

Reagan was transported and booked into Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center, where he was booked. He has since been released.