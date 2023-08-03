Brownsville man arrested for stealing car with disabled woman in back seat

Aug. 3—Only have a minute? Listen instead

SAN BENITO — A 47-year-old Brownsville man is being held on $120,000 bail, facing charges of aggravated kidnapping and car theft after authorities accused him of stealing a car with a disabled woman riding in the back seat.

On Aug. 3, a judge ordered Juan Carlos Cabrera held on $100,000 bail after charging him with aggravated kidnapping, officials stated in a press release.

Meanwhile, the judge also ordered him held on $20,000, charging him with car theft before officials took him to the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center in Brownsville, the press release stated.

At about 3:38 p.m. Aug. 2, police officers were called to a Circle K convenience store at 2410 W. Expressway 83 after a resident reported a car stolen, officials stated.

"As officers responded to the scene, they were informed that inside the stolen vehicle there was a 39-year-old disabled female sitting in the backseat," the press release states.

Surveillance camera footage led officers to identify Cabrera, who was "loitering" in the parking lot, as the suspect, officials stated.

After police issued an alert, authorities found the woman had been released at a Harlingen restaurant off Dixieland Road, where she was found uninjured, officials stated.

Shortly after, Los Fresnos police officers arrested Cabrera, recovering the car, the press release stated.

Police were withholding the victim's name along with the car owner's name, David Favila, the city of San Benito spokesman, said.