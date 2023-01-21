Brownsville man arrested in thefts of four catalytic convertors

Jan. 20—A man accused of burglarizing a local business and stealing four catalytic convertors has been arrested by Brownsville police.

John Anthony Garza, 31, is charged with four counts of theft and one count of burglary of a building, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for Brownsville Police Department.

The alleged thefts occurred Jan. 7, 2023 at a Brownsville business, where police responded to an alarm call, Sandoval said. Officers met with the business owner who told them someone and taken four catalytic convertors from four vehicles and had also stolen some of his tools.

The business owner provided the officers with video of the theft, and the department's Burglary Division was able to identify Garza as the person who broke into the business and committed the thefts, Sandoval said.

Authorities then ran a "local check" on Garza and found out he was already in custody at the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center in Olmito on charges from another law enforcement agency, Sandoval said.

Garza was arrested and arraigned on the charges Thursday. His bonds total $87,500.