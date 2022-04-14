Brownsville man charged with hate crimes in two separate attacks on Sikh men in Richmond Hill

Police charged a Brownsville man with hate crimes on Thursday for breaking a 70-year-old Sikh man’s nose in an unprovoked attack on April 3 and, with the help of a partner, mugging two other Sikh men and ripping off their turbans 10 days later. Both attacks occurred in Richmond Hill.

The violence is part of a nearly 100% spike in hate crimes across the city this year.

The assailant, Vernon Douglas, 19, was charged with assault as a hate crime for the first attack and robbery as a hate crime for the second.

In the first incident, Douglas who lives on Watkins Street in Brooklyn, hit 70-year-old Nirmal Singh in the face as the recent transplant from India went on his daily stroll near Lefferts Blvd. and 95th Ave. just before 7 a.m. on April 3.

Photos released after the attack show Singh sitting on a beach with bloodstains on his light blue turban, in his long white beard and on his shirt.

Singh moved back to India as a result of the attack, he remains in touch with the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force for the prosecution of the case.

His family said that he was relieved that his assailant had been caught.

“My father is very grateful that his attacker has been identified and arrested so that he cannot harm others,” Manjit Singh, Nirmal Singh’s son said in a statement. “Our family sees this sad incident as an assault not just on him, but on all who wear turbans and other articles of faith.”

Police said that Hezekiah Coleman, 20, who lives in Richmond Hill, took part in the second attack on April 12 in which he and Douglas mugged two Sikh men on Lefferts Blvd, beating them with wooden sticks and punching them, then tearing off their turbans and taking their money.

Coleman was arrested on April 12 and also charged with robbery as a hate crime.

Information about the men’s lawyers was not immediately available.

Through April 3, the NYPD has investigated 190 hate crimes in the city this year compared with 96 by the same time last year — a 98% rise.

Most religious hate crimes this year involve attacks against Jewish people, with 86 incidents in 2022 compared to 24 last year, a 258% rise. There have been seven attacks on Muslims this year and six crimes against other religions as of early April, compared to none this time last year.

“The NYPD recognized and investigated these cases as hate crimes, and has stated they will be recorded as anti-Sikh incidents,” Nikki Singh, policy manager with the advocacy group, the Sikh Coalition, said. “Swift action in cases like these — action that stems directly from the lived experiences of the community most affected — sends a clear message that no one should be targeted by hate violence.”