Brownsville man charged with string of car burglaries

Sep. 7—Brownsville Police say they arrested Jose Colunga on Monday in connection with a string of car burglaries he's accused of committing earlier this year.

Investigators say they had warrants for Colunga for two counts of burglary of a motor vehicle and one count of engaging in organized criminal activity that took place in March.

Colunga turned himself in to detectives on Monday at the Brownsville Police station. He was arraigned and is received a $10,000 bond for all three charges.