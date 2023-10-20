Brownsville man who crashed into Border Patrol unit sentenced

Oct. 19—Only have a minute? Listen instead

A 22-year-old Brownsville man has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for smuggling people in the country illegally last year.

During the smuggling attempt, Cristian Rodriguez crashed into a Border Patrol unit that was pursuing him twice.

The incident happened on Sept. 16, 2022 when Border Patrol agents encountered Cristian Rodriguez driving a Chrysler 300 on JoAnn Lane while his brother, Rolando Rodriguez Jr., sat in the front passenger seat, according to a factual summary in his plea packet.

"Agents watched as three males ran north from the border wall and entered the backseat of the Chrysler 300," the document stated.

Cristian Rodriguez then attempted to flee, but crashed into a Border Patrol unit that had its emergency lights activated.

"Defendant Cristian Rodriguez reversed the Chrysler 300, accelerated, and crashed into the marked Border Patrol unit a second time pushing the marked unit down the road," the factual summary stated.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas said authorities then extracted the brothers and the people they were trying to smuggle and evaluated them for injuries.

Cristian Rodriguez pleaded guilty on May 23 to transporting people in the country illegally and assaulting a federal agent, court records show.

Rolando Rodriguez was previously sentenced to nearly four years in prison after he pleaded guilty to transporting people in the country illegally.