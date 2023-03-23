Brownsville man flees from police; leaves three small children behind

Mar. 23—Running a traffic light landed a Brownsville man in jail after a marijuana baggie was found in his car next to his three small children, police said.

Angel David Torres, 22, ran from an officer trying to place him under arrest, leaving his children behind, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department.

The incident happened at about 6:19 p.m. on Wednesday at the 900 block of Ruben M. Torres Sr. Blvd and Laredo Road.

Torres, who was driving a Mercedes Benz, reportedly disregarded a traffic light at the intersection and was pulled over by a police officer, Sandoval said.

"The officer noticed three children in the back seat with no car seat. The officer also noticed a strong smell of marijuana emitting from the vehicle," Sandoval said. The children were ages 8, 6 and 3.

Torres was asked to get out of the vehicle and gave the officer consent to search it, where the officer found a baggie of marijuana inside the vehicle and near the reach of the children, Sandoval said.

As the officer tried to handcuff Torres, he ran from him, leaving the children behind, Sandoval said. The officer was able to catch up with Torres.

Although Torres tried to refrain from getting handcuffed, the officer was able to place the handcuffs on him and placed him under arrest, Sandoval said.

Torres was transported to the Brownsville City Jail, and the children were turned over to the custody of family members.

Torres was arraigned Thursday on three counts of child abandonment/endangerment, one count of possession of marijuana and one count of evading arrest on foot.

His bonds totaled $31,750.