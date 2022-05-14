Brownsville man gets 25 years for continuous sexual assault of a child

May 13—Only have a minute? Listen instead

A 41-year-old Brownsville man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after he was found guilty in the continuous sexual assault of a child.

A Cameron County jury this week found Eduardo Saldivar-Lopez guilty of the crime. Judge Adolfo Cordova, of the 197th state District Court, sentenced him to 25 years in prison without parole.

In a media release, the Cameron County District Attorney's Office said Saldivar-Lopez, was accused of indecency with a child by contact, namely that "he criminally sexually fondled a child, and that he did engage in multiple acts of criminal sexual fondling a child in a period greater than 30 days, thereby committing the crime of continuous sexual abuse of a young child."

This case was prosecuted by Lead Child Abuse Unit Prosecutor Brandy M. Bailey, Child Abuse Prosecutor Melanie Palomo, with support from a trial team of Paralegal Gaby Cruz, Investigator Sergio Padilla, and Crime Victim Advocate Norma Vallejo.