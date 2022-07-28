Brownsville man pleads guilty to smuggling $70,000

Jul. 28—A Brownsville man has been sentenced to 16 months' probation after pleading guilty to a money smuggling charge, officials said.

Emmanuel Medrano appeared Wednesday before U.S. District Court Judge J. Rolando Olvera Jr. who handed down the 16 months sentence with 10 months home detention with radio frequency, federal court documents reflect.

Medrano pleaded guilty May 4 to one count of bulk cash smuggling, according to federal court records.

According to a federal criminal complaint, Emmanuel Medrano and Miguel Guadalupe Medrano Jr., also of Brownsville, were traveling through Combes on Feb. 5, when they were stopped by the Combes Police Department on a traffic violation.

The men gave the officers consent to search their Ford F150 truck where they found 21 bundles that contained $70,962 in cash, officials said. The money was "located in a box under the back seat and in the natural void behind the glove box," officials said. A firearm was also found, according to the complaint.

When questioned by police, the men claimed the money did not belong to them, officials said. They said the money was going to be handed over to someone who would be waiting for them at a rest stop in San Benito, according to the complaint. The money was to be handed over to a Mexican national who lives in Matamoros, Mexico, officials said.

A search of a cellphone belonging to Miguel Guadalupe Medrano Jr. revealed photos of the money taken earlier before it was hidden inside the truck, the complaint states. He admitted he had a previous money laundering conviction in 2015 involving $743,000, officials said. This money was also destined for Mexico, officials said.

Miguel Guadalupe Medrano Jr. pleaded not guilty to the money smuggling charges on Feb. 28. His pretrial conference is scheduled for Aug. 30 with jury selection scheduled for Sept. 12. He remains in federal custody.