Brownsville man pleads not guilty to bigamy charge

Sep. 29—A 25-year-old Brownsville man indicted on one count of bigamy has pleaded not guilty to the charge, state court documents report.

Authorities said Joshua Eduardo Rosales married a woman while he was still married to another.

According to a Cameron County indictment, Rosales on Jan. 29 married his second wife while still be married to his first wife.

Rosales was arrested on May 6 by Brownsville police. He was arraigned on the charge July 20.

In an earlier interview, Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesperson for the Brownsville Police Department, said Rosales' first wife filed a police report on March 9 alleging he had forged signatures on divorce papers.

"His second wife when she found out she actually provided the copy of the divorce decree and everything and that's how they found out that the divorce decree was forged," Sandoval said.

In the state of Texas, a person commits bigamy "if he is legally married and he purports to marry or does marry a person other than his spouse in this state, or any other state or foreign country, under circumstances that would, but for the actor's prior marriage, constitute a marriage," according to the Texas Penal Code.

Bigamy is considered a third-degree felony and punishable by up to 10 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

Rosales' trial is scheduled for Oct. 10.

