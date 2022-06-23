Brownsville man sentenced to nearly six years in prison in drug case

Jun. 22—A 60-year-old Brownsville man has been sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possessing with intent to distribute almost 26 pounds of cocaine.

Martin Munoz appeared Wednesday before U.S. District Judge Rolando Olvera Jr. who sentenced him to 70 months in prison to be immediately followed by five years of supervised release, the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas said in a media release.

Munoz pleaded guilty to the charge Sept. 15, 2021, officials said.

According to the media release, on March 13, 2020, Munoz arrived at the Border Patrol checkpoint located in Sarita driving a pickup truck.

At inspection, law enforcement opened the driver side door and immediately noticed a large duffel bag laying on the front passenger seat. They ultimately found 10 bundles wrapped in brown tape consistent with narcotics located inside the bag, the release said.

The bundles contained a white powdery substance which later field tested positive for the properties of cocaine with a total combined weight of 11.78 kilograms or 25.97 pounds of cocaine.

Munoz has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.