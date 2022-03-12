Brownsville mom charged with DWI, child abandonment

Mar. 12—A Brownsville mom has been arrested by police on multiple charges including driving while intoxicated and abandon/endanger a child with intent to return.

Police report Wendy Yanet Lopez, 24, was allegedly driving drunk Thursday morning when she crashed her black SUV with a school bus.

At about 6:30 a.m. Thursday at the 1400 block of Old Port Isabel Road, a patrol officer noticed that an SUV had crashed into a school bus, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department.

After checking the bus to ensured none of the passengers on it were injured, the officer went up to Lopez and noticed an odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from her, Sandoval said. The officer conducted the Standardized Field Sobriety Test on Lopez and determined she was intoxicated.

Lopez reportedly spit at the officers and resisted arrest while she was being taken into custody, Sandoval said. It was during this time that officers found out that Lopez had left three young children home alone. The officers found that children were safe. They were turned over to family members.

Lopez was transported to the city jail, and once at the city jail, she started to spit on detention officers, Sandoval said.

Lopez was arraigned Thursday on three counts of harassment of a public servant, one count of driving while intoxicated, three counts of abandon/endanger child with intent to return and one count of resist arrest. Her bonds totaled $28,000.

Police said Lopez registered .150 blood alcohol concentration at the time of her arrest.