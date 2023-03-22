Brownsville police arrest man accused of breaking into building, setting chair on fire

Mar. 22—A 44-year-old Brownsville man is accused of breaking into the CLS Plasma Center in downtown Brownsville and setting a chair inside the building on fire, police said.

Luis Manuel Urrutia Hernandez is charged with one count of burglary of a building and one count of arson.

The incident occurred around 3:10 a.m. Wednesday at the plasma center located at 653 E. 13th Street.

Brownsville police responded to the CLS Plasma Center and noticed the side window was broken, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for Brownsville PD.

"Officers entered the building and were overcome by thick smoke from inside the location," he said.

Brownsville Fire Department was sent to the scene and extinguished a small fire that was set to a chair, Sandoval said.

Firefighters then escorted Hernandez out of the building and told the officer they found him hiding in a room.

Sandoval said officers took Hernandez into custody, and he confessed that he broke the window and set the chair on fire.

Hernandez's bonds totaled $20,000.