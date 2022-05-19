Brownsville police arrest woman in string of vehicle break-ins

May 19—Only have a minute? Listen instead

A 19-year-old Brownsville woman has been arrested in connection with a string of vehicle burglaries that occurred in the Los Vecinos Subdivsion in Brownsville, police said.

Meranda Monique Gonzalez is accused of wearing a ski mask and burglarizing vehicles, said investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department.

Gonzalez was arrested Wednesday by Brownsville Police Department Auto Theft Task Force at the Cameron County Sheriff's Department on a warrant charging her with eight counts of burglary of a vehicle. She was being detained at the Cameron County Sheriff's Department on additional warrants from that law enforcement agency, Sandoval said.

Authorities allege Gonzalez is the accomplice of Vandeizel Lee Torres, who was arrested April 29 on similar charges. According to police, Torres carried a gun during the burglary vehicles.

Sandoval allege the couple would take items that had been left inside the vehicles, such as chargers, sunglasses, and cellphones.

"That is basically what they were taking and that is why we are always telling everybody take your stuff down, your backpacks, your computers take it down," Sandoval said. "I know you are probably going to need it for work the next day and you don't want to carry it in and out of your house. They will look into your car and if the see a backpack they are going to take it."

Gonzalez was arraigned Wednesday on nine counts of burglary of a motor vehicle and one count of attempted burglary of a vehicle. Her bonds totaled $30,000.