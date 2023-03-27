Brownsville police make arrests in two weekend homicides

Mar. 27—In a matter of four hours, Brownsville police arrested two men accused in two deadly shootings that occurred within hours of each other, although they were not related.

Israel Solis, 30, and Jose Garcia Escamilla, 35, are each charged with one count of murder in two shooting incidents that occurred early Sunday morning, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesperson for Brownsville Police Department.

Escamilla faces additional charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault, resisting arrest/search/transport and evading arrest.

The first shooting happened at about 2:30 a.m. at the 6000 block of 5th Avenue., Sandoval said.

Sandoval said Solis was driving around the area shooting his gun in the air and when 33-year-old Omar Garcia told him to stop, "Solis then shot Garcia in the chest."

Although Solis tried to flee from the area, family members of Garcia managed to stop him from leaving and he was taken into custody once the officers arrived.

Solis was "hit by a blunt object" and received medical treatment for his injuries and was then transported to the Brownsville City Jail, Sandoval said.

Garcia died from his injury.

Solis was booked and arraigned on a murder charge. His bond was set at $750,000.

About four hours later, police were sent to the 100 block of Meadow Lane in reference to a person who had been shot, Sandoval said.

Escamilla was at a party on Meadow Lane when he got into a verbal confrontation with 34-year-old Jose Dominguez and then shot him, Sandoval said.

"Escamilla then started to point the gun toward other people, and a male subject managed to take the gun away from Escamilla," Sandoval said.

Dominguez died from his injury.

Escamilla left the area in a white pickup truck and although police spotted the truck and tried to pull it over, Escamilla refused to stop and a pursuit began, Sandoval said.

The truck came to a stop at the 100 block of Langan Court and Escamilla tried to run inside a home there, Sandoval said. The officers were able to catch Escamilla before he went inside and although a struggle ensued, they were able to handcuff him and arrest him.

Escamilla was transported to the city jail and arraigned. His bonds totaled $2,175,000.00.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with new information.