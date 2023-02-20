Brownsville police find body near FM 511

Feb. 20—Brownsville police are trying to determine whether a body found this morning near FM 511 is a man or a woman.

The body was discovered about 6:10 a.m. at the 2500 block of FM 511 when officers were responding to a grass fire, said Michael Parker, spokesman for Brownsville Police Department.

"When they got there that is when they located the body. At this time we don't have any information as to whether it's a male or female," Parker said.

Authorities don't know the cause of death and officers remain at the scene.

The case remains under investigation.