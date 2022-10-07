Brownsville police call in hostage negotiator in family violence case

Oct. 6—The Brownsville Police Department said it had to call in a hostage negotiator to assist in a situation where a 36-year-old man refused to let a 12-year-old leave a residence, following an argument between the man and the boy's mother.

The man also threatened to kill officers responding to the call, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for Brownsville PD.

Jose Ignacio Vega was arrested early Wednesday morning on one count of assault family violence with previous conviction, unlawful restraint of someone less than 17 years old of age, terroristic threat, and resisting arrest.

The incident began at about 2:25 a.m. Wednesday at the 100 block of Garden Street. Police arrived at the home in reference to a domestic disturbance call.

Garden Street is located on the west side of Brownsville.

According to the mother, Vega, her live-in boyfriend, was under the influence of drugs and alcohol and became upset with her because she had gone out that night, Sandoval said. The couple began to argue.

"He started throwing things around and yelling and screaming at her, that is what placed her in fear, and she called us," Sandoval said.

When Vega spotted police at the home, he shut and locked the door with the mother's two children inside. The officers tried to contact Vega, but he was "yelling obscenities at the officers to leave the location," Sandoval said.

Although Vega let the mother's 9-year-old daughter walk out of the home at about 2:57 a.m., he refused to let the boy go.

Sandoval said the department's hostage negotiator arrived at the location and was making contact with Vega, but "at one point, Vega told the negotiator he had a headshot and could kill him."

Because the officers were concerned about the threats Vega was making and the boy's safety, they had no choice but to push in the front door. Once inside they used a Taser on Vega to subdue him, Sandoval said.

The child was not harmed and was handed over to his mother.

EMS checked out Vega at the scene, and he was then transported to the Brownsville City Jail.

He was arraigned on the charges, and his bonds totaled $40,000.