Brownsville police investigate inmate's death in city jail

Nov. 29—The Brownsville Police Department is investigating a death that occurred in one if its jail cells early Tuesday morning.

Edgar Hernandez, 28, was found unresponsive at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for Brownsville PD.

Hernandez was taken into custody Monday on a public intoxication charge and no force was used to effect the arrest, Sandoval said. There are no signs of trauma or suicide.

Sandoval said CPR was performed on Hernandez and medical attention was expedited.

An autopsy has been ordered and the department's Criminal Investigations Division is investigating Hernandez's death.

The is the second in-custody death that occurred in a city jail cell within the last two years.

Veronica Carmona Peranez was booked at the city jail at 6:20 p.m. June 17, 2021. She was found unresponsive at 10:02 p.m., according to a custodial death report released by the Texas Attorney General.

According to the custodial death report, Carmona Peranez's death was accidental and that she caused it. A medical examiner found that the woman's death was caused by combined liver lacerations due to motor vehicle collisions and acute combined cocaine and ethanol toxicity.

Carmona Peranez was arrested at 6:07 p.m. June 17, 2021, after her Suburban crashed into the S&F apartment complex in Brownsville.

Prior to her arrest, Carmona Peranez was reportedly driving recklessly around city streets and was driving against traffic, the report states.