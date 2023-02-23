Brownsville police release name of burned body

Feb. 22—Brownsville police have released the identity of a woman whose burned body was found near FM 511.

The woman is Kassandra Yvette Roquemore, 25, said Investigator Michael Parker, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department.

The cause of her death remains unknown. An autopsy is pending.

Roquemore's body was discovered about 6:10 a.m. at the 2500 block of FM 511, when officers were responding to a grass fire, Parker said.

A concerned citizen tried to put out the fire, and that is when he found the woman's body and called the police.

The case remains under investigation.

Records show that Roquemore had been arrested by Brownsville police in 2022 after she was found driving a stolen vehicle.

She was also found in possession of a number of drivers licenses, social security cards and insurance cards. None of them belonged to her.

Parker said the two incidents are unrelated.