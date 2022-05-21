Brownsville police searching for driver in hit-and-run death near H-E-B

May 21—Only have a minute? Listen instead

Brownsville police are seeking the public's help in identifying the driver of a white SUV that struck and killed a 41-year-old woman.

The incident occurred in the 2200 block of Boca Chica Boulevard near the H‑E‑B, at about 9:30 p.m. Friday, said investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department.

Sandoval said that through witnesses statements authorities learned the woman was crossing the street and was in the median when she was struck, Sandoval said.

The driver of the GMC SUV fled the scene. Authorities don't know if the driver was a man or woman.

The department's Accident Investigation Unit believes that the white SUV suffered damage to its front end.

Police urge anyone with information on the accident to call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.