Brownsville Police searching for murder suspect on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Brownsville Police Department is searching for a man believed to be responsible for a murder in Haywood County earlier this month.

Police are asking for help locating Richard West, 61, who has warrants for first-degree murder and especially aggravated assault.

Brownsville Police responded to an apartment on North McLemore Avenue on Dec 5. regarding a man found dead inside his residence.

Police determined that the victim, Roy Haynes, died from a gunshot wound at some point the pervious day.

Through an investigation by the Brownsville Police Department, West was developed as the suspect responsible for the murder.

Police say his whereabouts are unknown.

He is a 5-foot-6, 140-pound man with black hair and hazel eyes. He drives a 2001 white Ford Focus station wagon with damage to the front driver’s side bumper.

The rear driver’s side window is broken out and may be covered with a plastic bag or piece of Plexiglas. The vehicle’s registration is 685 BBCD.

Brownsville Police believe West could be armed and warn anyone that comes into contact with him, do no approach, and notify authorities immediately.

