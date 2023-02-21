Brownsville shooting leaves man dead

Feb. 21—Brownsville police are investigating what could be the city's first homicide of the year.

Martin Leal Longoria, 33, died from injuries he received after being shot at around 7:45 p.m. Monday somewhere near the 300 block of East Adams, police said.

Police arrived at the location after responding to call of a subject shot, said Investigator Michael Parker, spokesman for Brownsville Police Department.

At the scene, they found Longoria on the ground. He was not responsive.

Longoria was found by a neighbor who said he went outside when he heard what sounded like fireworks, Parker said.

"They said it sounded like fireworks, and when they went outside, they found him on the ground," Parker said.

EMS personnel were sent to the location and transported Longoria to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, Parker said.

Longoria's death "is being investigated as a homicide," Parker said.

It is unknown what type of weapon was used, and an autopsy has been ordered.

Parker said no arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

Police urge anyone with information to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers by submitting a tip at http://www.p3tips.com (download the P3 app to your smartphone) or by calling (956)546-TIPS.