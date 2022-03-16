Brownsville woman charged with transporting meth

Mar. 16—A 23-year-old Brownsville woman remains in federal custody after she was found in possession of 48 pounds of methamphetamine.

Federal court documents reflect that Evelyn Garcia was going to be paid $2,500 for transporting the methamphetamine from Brownsville to Houston.

Garcia was arrested March 11 following a traffic stop by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers near Bishop, Texas, a federal criminal complaint states.

According to the federal criminal complaint, a drug detector canine indicated there were drugs in the vehicle Garcia was driving. A search of the vehicle revealed 28 bundles concealed within a non-factory compartment in the trunk.

The 28 bundles tested positive for the characteristics of methamphetamine, the federal criminal complaint states.

On March 13, Homeland Security Investigation special agents interviewed Garcia at the Kleberg County Jail, where she admitted to transporting the methamphetamine for financial gains. She also admitted to transporting drugs on seven prior occasions.