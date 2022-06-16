Brownsville woman pleads guilty to smuggling fentanyl

Jun. 16—A 26-year-old Brownville woman will be sentenced in federal court in August after she pleaded guilty to smuggling fentanyl through the Sarita checkpoint earlier this year.

Jessica Guerra was scheduled to be sentenced June 6 after she pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute 3.63 pounds of fentanyl, according to federal court documents. Her sentencing has been rescheduled for Aug. 10, 2022, before U.S. District Judge Rolando Olvera Jr.

Guerra on Feb. 15 was indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

According to a Jan. 20 federal criminal complaint, Guerra told U.S. Border Patrol agents she was going to be paid $2,200 to smuggle the narcotics from Brownsville to Houston.

The complaint states that on Jan. 20 Guerra presented herself to the agents for an immigration inspection while riding as a passenger in a Tornado bus. While in a secondary inspection area at the checkpoint, the agents noticed "unusual behavior from Guerra."

The agents asked for consent to conduct a pat down on Guerra and she consented, the complaint states. The agents found two bundles strapped to her midsection under her shirt. One bundle contained 1.42 kilograms or 3 pounds of cocaine and the second contained 1.65 kilograms or 3.6 pounds of fentanyl, according to the complaint.

During her post-Miranda interview, Guerra admitted to knowingly and intentionally transporting the narcotics from Brownsville to Houston, the complaint states.

Guerra remains in federal custody.