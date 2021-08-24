Brownsville woman sentenced to 10 year for smuggling meth

Aug. 23—A 21-year old Brownsville woman has been ordered to federal prison for possessing with intent to distribute 207 pounds of methamphetamine.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Jennifer Santamaria pleaded guilty May 13.

On Thursday, Aug. 19, U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr. ordered Santamaria to serve a 120-month sentence to be immediately followed by five years of supervised release.

In handing down the sentence, Judge Rodriguez noted the seriousness of the offense.

The Brownsville woman was arrested on Jan. 22, at the Gateway International Bridge when agents discovered 22 foil-wrapped packages weighing a total of 94.18 kilograms in her vehicle. A drugs test proved the narcotics were indeed meth and had a street value of $500,000.

Santamaria will remain in custody until she's transferred to a federal prison.

Homeland Security Investigations and Customs and Border Protection conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney David Coronado prosecuted the case.