Brownsville woman sentenced to six years in federal prison for meth smuggling

Sep. 1—A Brownsville woman who admitted she smuggled methamphetamine into the United States from Mexico for financial gain will spend six years in federal prison.

Kailah Janelle Paz, 21, of Brownsville appeared Wednesday before U.S. District Judge Rolando Olvera Jr., where she was sentenced to 72 months in federal prison to be followed by three years of supervised release.

According to federal court documents, Paz pleaded guilty April 6, to one count of possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.

A Dec. 7, 2021, federal criminal complaint states Paz was driving a 2012 Ford Fiesta from Mexico to the U.S. via the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville. Her vehicle was referred to a secondary inspection area where CBP officers found nine bundles which contained roughly 20 pounds of what tested positive for methamphetamine hidden under the front passenger side floorboard.

During a post-Miranda interview, Paz admitted to conspiring with known and unknown individuals to possess with intent to distribute the illegal drugs for financial gain, the federal criminal complaint read.