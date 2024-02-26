Brownville attorney Brotherton announces candidacy for Jefferson County Family Court judge

Feb. 26—BROWNVILLE — Attorney Justin F. Brotherton announced Monday that he will be seeking the Republican and Conservative party lines in an upcoming campaign for the Jefferson County Family Court judge seat.

Sitting Judge Eugene J. Langone Jr. announced over the weekend that he will not seek reelection to the 10-year position and will retire.

"Eugene Langone is a hardworking, conscientious and fair jurist who I've had the pleasure of watching up close for years," Brotherton, 39, said in a statement. "I've admired his temperament and his care for cases, and I hope the electorate considers me as a suitable successor."

Brotherton, who presently serves as Brownville town justice, is a native of Jefferson County and a Carthage High School graduate. He began his

legal career with the Carter, Ramseier, & Holcombe firm in Clayton before establishing the Brotherton Law Firm in 2011.

His statement says that as a small business owner and practicing lawyer, Brotherton has handled thousands of family court and matrimonial cases, including custody, visitation, child support, maintenance, family offenses, neglect, juvenile delinquency and divorces. He has been lead counsel for several trials and appellate arguings.

"A family court judge typically sees residents at some of the most difficult times of their lives. It's important that the judge ensures equal treatment for all and protects our most vulnerable — the many children that are impacted by our decisions," said Brotherton.

Brotherton lives in Brownville with wife, Lindsey, and their three sons, Jace, 8, Ryker and Rowan, both 6. He was elected in 2015 as town justice, and has twice been reelected. As justice, Brotherton rules on vehicle and traffic matters, small claims cases, evictions and has presided over both criminal and civil trials.

He is active in his community as a youth wrestling coach and a board member of several nonprofit organizations, including Disabled Persons Action Organization, Community Action Planning Council and Pivot (formerly the Alcohol & Substance Abuse Council). In his professional capacity, Brotherton has led the Jefferson County Bar Association as its president and still serves as an executive committee member. In addition, he was appointed to

the Attorney Grievance Committee for the Fifth Judicial District, which encompasses six upstate counties.

The designating petition period begins Feb. 27 and ends April 4, with the general election for the 10-year term being held Nov. 5.