Browsing Travel Tuesday deals? You can book these cheap flights out of Wichita right now

You’ve heard of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but have you ever participated in Travel Tuesday?

Travel Tuesday is similar to the other two post-Thanksgiving deal shopping days, but instead of holiday gifts, it’s focused on your next trip. During Travel Tuesday, Nov. 28, you can snag deals on hotels, flights, travel planning and more as long as you know were to look.

If it’s your first Travel Tuesday, here are some tips for participating, from CNBC:

Take advantage of deal days leading up to the event

Know where to find the best deals, like with travel agents

Be flexible with your destination

Read all terms and conditions

Cheap flights out of Wichita this Travel Tuesday

While many international airports are offering overseas deals Tuesday, Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport (ICT) has some domestic offerings.

Here’s a list of flights out of Wichita going for less than $100 a person, from the airport’s “hot fares” page. All these deals are nonstop, one-way flights:

Wichita to Orlando/Sanford National Airport, Fla., for $38 (Allegiant Air)

Wichita to Las Vegas for $39 (Allegiant Air)

Wichita to Phoenix/Mesa, Ariz., for $51 (Allegiant Air)

Wichita to Destin/Fort Walton, Fla., for $60 (Allegiant Air)

Wichita to Tampa/St. Petersburg, Fla., for $70 (Allegiant Air)

Wichita to Los Angeles for $80 (Allegiant Air)

Wichita to Seattle for $99 (Alaska Airlines)

You can also look for deals directly through your preferred airline and on third-party travel sites.

ICT has expanded offerings out of Wichita recently, with American Airlines offering two new destinations and Southwest offering a third as of early November.

Tips for traveling by air during the holidays

The holidays are an exceptionally busy time for air travel, so if you’re planning on taking your trip during the busy season, it’s important to take some steps to ensure it goes smoothly.

Here are some tips for traveling during the busy season, from Travel and Leisure:

Book your flights far enough in advance

Be flexible on airports and dates

Book direct flights if possible

If you’re traveling with Christmas gifts, pack them in your carry on

Have a backup plan in case

If you do plan to fly internationally or take advantage of a Travel Tuesday deal to snag flights out of the country, be sure to make sure your paperwork is taken care of in advance. Over the summer, high demand for U.S. passport processing led to delays of up to four months.