BRP Inc. (DOOO): Hedge Funds Are Nibbling On

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. Now, we are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article you are going to find out whether hedge funds thoughtBRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) was a good investment heading into the second quarter and how the stock traded in comparison to the top hedge fund picks.

Is BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) a first-rate investment right now? Prominent investors were getting more optimistic. The number of long hedge fund bets advanced by 1 lately. Our calculations also showed that DOOO isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research was able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

With all of this in mind we're going to analyze the key hedge fund action regarding BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO).

Hedge fund activity in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 11% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in DOOO over the last 18 quarters. With hedgies' sentiment swirling, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).