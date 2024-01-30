BRPD Chief discuss crime trends, gives insight to reduce crime in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Just two weeks in his new role, Baton Rouge Police Chief Thomas Morse Jr., discussed recent crime trends and the shortage of officers.

“What’s troubling me is that the trend that we are seeing where the suspects and the violent offenders, the age is getting younger and younger and younger,” Morse said. “The other disturbing trend that we’re seeing is just the drive-by’s in houses being shot where those bullets don’t have names on them.”

According to Morse, to help the city, BRPD plans to encourage witnesses to speak out by giving out cameras from the Page Rice Initiative that have been funded by grants and people in the community.

“We will give people a free camera if they will install it and let us have access to it. Kind of like a ring doorbell if they already have cameras on their businesses, work with us so that we can then have access to those cameras so that when we do have reports of shots fired or a crime committed in that area, our detectives can go back and look at that video footage,” he said.

Morse emphasized that a main goal under his leadership was to work with the community as a team to reduce crime.

More information about the Page Foundation free cameras will be released during a joint press conference with the Law Enforcement Foundation which is set to be this week or next week.

