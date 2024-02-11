BRPD: Woman arrested in connection to fatal shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a woman in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred on July 26, 2023, at the 200 block of South River Road just before 3 a.m.
Raiyion Harris, 19, was arrested after her involvement in the killing of Malik Clark, 19.
According to BRPD, Harris shot and killed Clark during an altercation.
Harris was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. She was charged with first degree murder and armed robbery.
Latest news
No. 13 LSU women’s basketball hosts Alabama Sunday in Play4Kay game
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.