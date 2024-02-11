BRPD: Woman arrested in connection to fatal shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a woman in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred on July 26, 2023, at the 200 block of South River Road just before 3 a.m.

Raiyion Harris, 19, was arrested after her involvement in the killing of Malik Clark, 19.

According to BRPD, Harris shot and killed Clark during an altercation.

Harris was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. She was charged with first degree murder and armed robbery.

Latest news

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.