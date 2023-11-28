Brrr! Some of coldest air of season sends Florida residents searching for jackets

"Baby, it's cold outside"!

Temperatures were expected to drop into the 30s in some areas of Florida's Panhandle Tuesday morning, prompting a few cold-weather shelters to open.

Freeze warnings and frost advisories were in effect this morning across the Panhandle and North Florida as far south as Gainesville.

South Florida wasn't immune from the cold front. Temperatures were in the upper 50s early Tuesday morning in West Palm Beach.

Some of the coldest air of the season hit the U.S. this week, sending temperatures plummeting from the Midwest into Florida.

A cold front pushed east across the southern parts of Florida Monday across the southern Peninsula and offshore throughout the day, with a "second reinforcing cold front" following, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

Weather alerts issued in Florida

How cold is it expected to get in Florida?

Low temperatures were expected to drop into the lowest of the season Nov. 27, 2023.

The coldest air of the season was forecast Monday night, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

Low temperatures overnight were expected to fall into the middle to upper 30s and low 40s across North Florida, middle to upper 40s and low 50s across Central Florida, and upper 50s to middle 60s across South Florida.

The Florida Keys will see low temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s overnight. Cloudy skies will help to limit frost development overnight and early Tuesday morning.

How long will the cold weather last in Florida?

Cold temperatures arrived in Florida this week and are expected to last into Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.

Expect the cold temperatures to last through Wednesday, and then temperatures will steadily climb into the weekend.

During the second half of the week, temperatures will head back up to near the historical average over much of the eastern third of the nation, according to AccuWeather. In some cases, temperatures may drift a bit above typical levels for early December.

Follow National Weather Service Mobile on X, formerly known as Twitter

Skies will clear later this morning with highs in the mid/upper 50s inland to near 60 along the coast. Most areas along and north of I-10 will drop below freezing overnight with upper 20s expected across the northern half of the area.

A freeze warning has been issued for all areas north of the immediate coast. Highs on Wednesday will be very similar to today with upper 50s in most areas.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 59. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday night : Clear, with a low around 39. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 58. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday night : A slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. High near 74. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday night : A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 73. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday night : Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Follow the National Weather Service Tallahassee on X, formerly known as Twitter

A freeze warning is in effect, with sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected across the Big Bend and Florida Panhandle. The freeze warning is in effect until 7 a.m. Central Time Wednesday.

11/27/23 8AM 🔮🥶



Chilly weather is upon us the next 3 nights & 2 mornings! The coldest period will be late Tue PM to Wed AM when a widespread inland light freeze is forecast. Locations are also likely to see frost. Freezing temps become more isolated Thu AM.#flwx #gawx #alwx pic.twitter.com/XPRT0TU6X0 — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) November 27, 2023

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 57. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday night: Patchy frost after 2 a.m. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 31. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Areas of frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.

Wednesday night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph.

Thursday night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday night : A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday night : Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Follow the National Weather Service Jacksonville on X, formerly known as Twitter

The Weather Service warning temperatures could drop between 28 and 32 in some areas with freezing temperatures possible from two to six hours. Forst was likely across Northeast Florida.

🥶First Frost/Freeze Event of the Season Wed-Thu



⚠️Freeze Watch is in effect for Inland SE GA & Suwannee Valley where lows will be in the upper 20s/low 30s.



Patchy to widespread frost expected across inland areas.



REMINDER: Cover plants 🌿 & bring pets 🐶🐱 indoors#flwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/hOgTEo3S8r — NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) November 27, 2023

Tuesday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tuesday night : Mostly clear, with a low around 38. North wind 7 to 9 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Wednesday night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. North wind 5 to 7 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 66. North wind 7 to 11 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Thursday night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 64.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Saturday night : A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 65.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Sunday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 65.

Follow the National Weather Service Melbourne on X, formerly known as Twitter

The coldest temperatures of the dry season thus far are forecast for early Wednesday morning, when lows reach the upper 30s to lower 40s along and north of Interstate 4. A north breeze will produce wind chill values in the mid to upper 30s.

11/27 | Beginning tonight, colder temperatures are forecast over the peninsula. Many areas will fall into the 40s away from the coast.



Clouds on Tuesday will hold high temperatures in the upper 50s/low 60s north of Melbourne. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/zaqAd8AE7G — NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) November 27, 2023

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. North northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. North northwest wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 62. North wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Thursday night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

Friday night : A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday night : A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west southwest after midnight.

Follow the National Weather Service Melbourne on X, formerly known as Twitter

The coldest temperatures of the dry season thus far are forecast for early Wednesday morning, when lows reach the upper 30s to lower 40s along and north of Interstate 4. A north breeze will produce wind chill values in the mid to upper 30s.

Tuesday : Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. North northwest wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 70. North wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday night : Mostly clear, with a low around 57. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 10 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Friday night : A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday night : A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 84. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.

Follow the National Weather Service Melbourne on X, formerly known as Twitter

The coldest temperatures of the dry season thus far are forecast for early Wednesday morning, when lows reach the upper 30s to lower 40s along and north of Interstate 4. A north breeze will produce wind chill values in the mid to upper 30s.

Tuesday : Partly sunny, with a high near 68. North northwest wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. North northwest wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 74. North wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday night : Mostly clear, with a low around 57. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind around 10 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 84. South southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Friday night : A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday night : A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Follow the National Weather Service Miami on X, formerly known as Twitter

Gusty north to northwesterly winds could cause marine conditions to approach hazardous levels in the Atlantic waters through the middle of the week.

Today's temperatures will be cooler with highs in the upper 60s in the interior and the 70s elsewhere. It should be a partly sunny & dry day. Enjoy!🌡️🌤️ pic.twitter.com/JkBfj5PxOv — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) November 28, 2023

Tuesday : Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

Tuesday night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Windy, with a north wind 18 to 23 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a north wind 13 to 17 mph.

Wednesday night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with a north wind 14 to 17 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 16 mph.

Thursday night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a southeast wind 13 to 18 mph.

Friday night : A 20 percent chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. Southeast wind around 11 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Saturday night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Follow the National Weather Service Miami on X, formerly known as Twitter

Tuesday : Partly sunny, with a high near 70. North wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tuesday night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. North wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 74. North wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday night : Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Northeast wind around 9 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

Thursday night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 8 to 10 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Friday night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 9 to 11 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Saturday night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Follow the National Weather Service Tampa Bay on X, formerly known as Twitter

The coldest temperatures of the season so far are expected Wednesday and Thursday, with freezing temperatures possible over the Nature Coast counties both mornings.

The coldest temperatures of the season so far are expected Wednesday and Thursday, with freezing temperatures possible over the Nature Coast counties both mornings. Go to https://t.co/RmJbv68Zha to get a 7-day forecast for your city. pic.twitter.com/6EJn2mVgPA — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) November 28, 2023

Tuesday : Partly sunny, with a high near 66. North wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tuesday night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. North northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 71. North northeast wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday night : Mostly clear, with a low around 53. North northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Thursday night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind around 9 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 8 to 11 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East southeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 84. East southeast wind 8 to 11 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Saturday night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Follow the National Weather Service Tampa Bay on X, formerly known as Twitter

The coldest temperatures of the season so far are expected Wednesday and Thursday, with freezing temperatures possible over the Nature Coast counties both mornings.

Tuesday : Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. North northeast wind 10 to 13 mph.

Tuesday night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. North northeast wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 69. North northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday night : Mostly clear, with a low around 49. North northeast wind around 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East northeast wind around 11 mph.

Thursday night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East southeast wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Friday night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South southeast wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East southeast wind 9 to 13 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Saturday night : Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida weather: Cold front arrives. Freeze warnings issued, frost