BRT: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

·1 min read

GREAT NECK, N.Y. (AP) _ BRT Realty Trust (BRT) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Great Neck, New York, said it had funds from operations of $5.6 million, or 33 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 23 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $3.3 million, or 19 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Great Neck, New York, posted revenue of $7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $19.2 million, or $1.12 per share. Revenue was reported as $28.1 million.

The company's shares have risen 31% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $19.90, a climb of 43% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRT

Recommended Stories

  • When Your West Wing Job Is Really, Really Far From the Oval Office

    WASHINGTON — Emmy Ruiz, 37, was shoveling snow into a bucket in her backyard one frigid morning last month with her toddler while dialing into a conference call for work. During the power crisis in Texas after a winter storm that left millions without heat or electricity, Ruiz’s house in Austin lacked water for days. She was collecting snow to melt so her family could flush the toilets. It is not how one would necessarily picture the White House’s director of political strategy and outreach spending her workday, but nothing about this year has been typical for those who have joined the Biden administration. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Many members of the White House staff have been working remotely because of strict coronavirus protocols instituted to reduce the number of people in the building with the president. But Ruiz is one of dozens of administration officials who have not moved to Washington at all. More than seven weeks after President Joe Biden took office, White House staff members are working from California, Puerto Rico, Texas and elsewhere around the country, a striking indication of the strange reality of building a new administration during a pandemic as well as the sharp shift from the Trump administration’s casual approach to dealing with the coronavirus. Many Biden officials have never met in person with colleagues they interact with on a daily basis. Gina McCarthy, the White House national climate adviser, has met her chief of staff only on a video screen. Some officials working from afar said they hoped to move to Washington by the summer, but they have no firm plans to do so. Anne Filipic, Biden’s director of management and administration, said there were “no immediate plans” to bring a full staff back to the White House. She added that the administration would “remain flexible with transition timelines given the unprecedented circumstances.” Alluding to the fact that Biden had managed his general election campaign almost entirely remotely, Filipic added that the “Biden-Harris team has successful and unique experience working together while remote all across the country.” The setup might be inconvenient and somewhat anticlimactic for government officials who would normally be sporting coveted White House badges and establishing regular after-hours watering holes. But those who had chosen not to move during the coronavirus pandemic, like Ruiz, said it had also given them an outside-the-bubble perspective as they experienced firsthand a grim reality that many of the administration’s policies are trying to address. Ruiz said she became alarmed when she lost water after the deep freeze in Texas last month and immediately recognized it as a “huge red flag.” Because she lives near a hospital, her neighborhood had until then been prioritized in keeping power and utilities running. She called the nurses she knew at the hospital, where her son was born, “and they were painting a very dire picture,” Ruiz said. “The hospitals needed water, and in some cases they had to transfer patients, but the roads were ice.” Ruiz relayed the concerns she was hearing in her neighborhood to Julie Chávez Rodriguez, the White House intergovernmental affairs director, who was in direct contact with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the National Security Council. Ruiz also reached out to local government officials and county judges to help put them in touch with the federal government for support. Ruiz said she hoped to move to Washington sometime by the end of spring. “My mom has been living with us,” she said. “We have a 3-year-old who is part of a pod for child care. And my mom has a caregiver, too. It’s so hard to blow that up.” She is not alone in being hesitant to upend a carefully constructed safe zone. Erin Pelton, a senior adviser on the Domestic Policy Council, has been home-schooling her 7-year-old and her 5-year-old from her condo in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where she moved with her husband after Hurricane Maria to help rebuild the island. “We took them out of school this year and have a teacher coming a few hours a day,” she said. “Our goal is to move after the school year.” Waiting for the beginning of a new school year to relocate a family to Washington is not unusual when a new administration takes office. Parents working in a new government will often commute home on the weekends, but the pandemic has put a halt to that practice. Before Pelton accompanied Alejandro Mayorkas, the homeland security secretary, on a trip to the border with Mexico last week, “I hadn’t left the island since last February,” she said. “Trump always spoke in negative terms about the government and the island and how corrupt it was,” Pelton continued. “When we, the Biden administration, are unlocking some of those funds, it’s a big deal in the paper. I see how closely the local press is reporting on what the administration is doing and how it impacts the island.” For now, Pelton said, the benefits of that perspective and a safe schooling setup outweighed the loss of networking with her colleagues. “There are colleagues that need to be in because of classified information,” she said. “I can do this from my bedroom.” Maggie Thomas, 33, was named chief of staff of the domestic climate policy office in January. She still has not met McCarthy, her boss, in person. In July, Thomas, who had been living in Boston while working for Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign, packed up a Dodge Caravan with her boyfriend and drove across the country to move into a house across the street from her parents in Sacramento, California. “My dad was very high risk for COVID, and being so far away really compelled me to be part of the community and part of their everyday life,” she said. Thomas said she had grown comfortable in her routine at home. “I imagine I’ll eventually move to Washington,” she said, “but we are learning how to run a government remotely.” Living in California also meant experiencing the effects of climate change as more than erratic lines on a chart. “There were a good three or four weeks after the wildfires when the air quality was so dangerous we couldn’t even go outside,” Thomas said. “When you live through not being able to go outside, it starts to take on new meaning.” There were some downsides, she said. “I’m learning all the processes and offices and who everyone is,” she said. “I’ve read their names in the news, and you sit there and you’re like, ‘Who do I talk to about this?’ And then you just look around the house.” Her neighbors, on the other hand, feel important by association. Thomas’ desk overlooks the sidewalk, where neighbors often pass by during the day and see her glued to her screen. “One person told me that every time she waves, she thinks, ‘I’m waving to the westernmost wing of the White House,” Thomas said. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • DOJ seeks $3.2M from West Virginia governor's coal companies

    The U.S. Department of Justice is seeking $3.2 million in penalties from Appalachian coal mines owned by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice over claims they violated a settlement meant to prevent pollution. Attorneys with the Justice Department filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Virginia on Thursday asking a judge to order the Republican governor's companies to pay the fine and complete remediation work at mine sites. The U.S. and several states settled and signed a consent decree with the companies in late 2016 to resolve allegations of Clean Water Act violations from Justice-owned mines in Alabama, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

  • Republican senator says voting rights bill meant to ensure fair elections was ‘written in hell by the devil’

    Senator Mike Lee says bill expanding voter registration and limiting partisan gerrymandering is ‘rotten to the core’

  • Video: Boston could hit new record-high temperature on Thursday

    Temperatures will be a bit cooler on Wednesday, but they will get warmer on Thursday and Friday before a chill arrives for the weekend.

  • Adidas targets online sales and greener products

    Adidas will invest more than 1 billion dollars to double its online sales over the next five years, and to make nine out of 10 of its products eco-friendly, using more recycled and biodegradable materials.The German sportswear giant released its five-year planon Wednesday (March 10), after better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.It forecast a 2021 percentage sales growth rate in the mid-to-high teens, rising to as much as 30% in greater China, the rest of Asia and Latin America.Adidas shares were around 5% up by lunchtime, making them among the biggest climbers on the German blue-chip index. Sporting-goods firms have suffered from store closures, but gained online sales during lockdowns as running and yoga have boomed. Adidas wants to rival the profits of Nike, the world leader, which has drawn people en masse with its workout and store apps, driving significantly higher online sales over the past year. Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted said e-commerce will account for more than 40% of the industry's sales by 2025, with online growing three times faster than offline. He said more than 70% of consumers say sustainability is an important consideration when making a purchase.

  • Could Capitol rioters sue Trump for legal costs?

    MSNBC host says Trump’s mob could sue for attorneys’ fees, lost income, and punitive damages

  • Biden faces growing pressure to support ‘vaccine passports’ for travel as White House skirts around the issue

    Airline and travel industries urge US to serve ‘as a leader’ in vaccine passports as White House declines to offer support — for now

  • LA schools could reopen mid-April; all Alaskans vaccine eligible; stimulus check for family of 4 could be $5,600: Latest COVID-19 updates

    LAUSD schools could reopen mid-April, Alaska is the first state to remove eligibility requirements for the vaccine. The latest COVID-19 news.

  • Matthew McConaughey says running for governor of Texas is now a 'true consideration'

    The "Dallas Buyers Club" star said in November that he could be "interested" in a gubernatorial campaign.

  • Guam offers Marjorie Taylor Greene cookies and a history book after she falsely claims it's a foreign country unworthy of aid

    "We believe our hard-earned tax dollars should just go for America, not for what? China, Russia, the Middle East, Guam," Greene said at CPAC.

  • Gucci heiress who had her husband murdered criticises Lady Gaga for not meeting her as film is shot in Italy

    An Italian heiress who had her husband, a scion of the Gucci family, murdered by a hitman and is being played by Lady Gaga in a forthcoming Hollywood film has criticised the actress for not meeting her. Patrizia Reggiani served 17 years of a 26-year prison sentence for ordering the 1995 killing of her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci, who had run off with another woman. Known in Italy as the ‘Black Widow’, she is being portrayed by Gaga in a film about the murder called House of Gucci. Having shot scenes in Rome, the film has now moved to the Italian Alps and Milan, where Gaga was seen playfully feeding a slice of pizza to her co-star Adam Driver. Best known for portraying the villain Kylo Ren in the Star Wars films, he will portray Maurizio Gucci, the grandson of Gucci’s founder, who was gunned down on the steps of his office in Milan. “I'm annoyed by the fact that Lady Gaga is portraying me in the new Ridley Scott film without even having the courtesy or the good sense to come and meet me,” Ms Reggiani, 72, said. “It's nothing to do with money because I won't be taking a single cent from the film. It’s about common sense and respect,” she told Ansa, Italy’s national news agency.

  • 'What are you doing, brother?': CNN host Don Lemon blasts GOP Sen. Tim Scott for 'gaslighting' people by claiming 'woke supremacy is as bad as white supremacy'

    "Were the woke supremacists carrying the Confederate battle flag in the nation's Capitol?" Don Lemon asked on Wednesday.

  • How likely it is that Prince William will see the throne

    The royal line of succession determines who will be seated at the throne next - here's what you need to know about if Will or Harry can become king.

  • 'Blockbuster blizzard' expected to hammer Denver area with feet of snow this weekend

    One of the biggest snowstorms in years, perhaps decades, is forecast to blast the Denver metro area with several feet of snow this coming weekend.

  • Prince William's latest comments on Harry and Meghan's interview show he's more loyal to the monarchy than his own brother

    Prince William hasn't spoken with Prince Harry since his CBS interview. The lack of communication isn't surprising given the tension between them.

  • Patrick Mahomes' fiancée shares 1st video of couple's baby daughter

    “The most amazing journey, to bring the biggest blessing into our life Baby girl, we love you!” Brittany Matthews wrote.

  • Monster storm to bring several feet of snow, tornado threat

    A slow-moving, blockbuster storm this weekend could bring record snowfall to the Rockies and Plains, while other areas get flooding rain and tornadoes.

  • A 31-year-old Black woman thought she was having a miscarriage, but it was colon cancer

    Young people are being diagnosed with aggressive stages of colorectal cancer. These cases are disproportionately high in Black communities across the US.

  • Russia turns its back on NASA, agrees to build lunar space station with China

    The project with China will be “guided by the principles of equal distribution of rights and responsibilities,” the Russian space agency said.

  • Trump's own defense secretary says it's 'pretty much definitive' he caused the Capitol riot

    Former acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller is placing blame on former President Donald Trump for the Capitol riot, arguing that without him, it's "pretty much definitive" that it wouldn't have occurred. Miller, who served under Trump and was in office on the day of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, spoke with Vice about the former president's actions surrounding the riot. When asked if Trump is responsible, Miller pointed to the former president's speech prior to the riot, arguing it clearly led to the violent attack. "The question is, would anybody have marched on the Capitol and overrun the Capitol without the president's speech?" Miller asked. "I think it's pretty much definitive that wouldn't have happened." Miller added, however, that he isn't sure whether Trump knew that he was "enraging the crowd" to riot at the Capitol when he delivered this speech in Washington, D.C. Trump during his address prior to the riot urged supporters to march down to the Capitol and "show strength." He was ultimately impeached a second time, but acquitted by the Senate, for "incitement of insurrection" for his actions, which were condemned by numerous officials who have served under him. Former Defense Secretary James Mattis, for example, also blamed Trump for the riot, saying on Jan. 6, "Today's violent assault on our Capitol, an effort to subjugate American democracy by mob rule, was fomented by Mr. Trump." More stories from theweek.comThe media is missing the point about Meghan Markle7 royally funny cartoons about Harry and Meghan's tell-all interviewThe Southern Baptist Convention's ominous cracks