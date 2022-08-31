Bruce Arians shares his thoughts on Tom Brady's leave of absence

MarketWatch

To refinance your student loan to a 10-year fixed-rate loan, average rates are 5.68%, down from 5.80% a week prior. Meanwhile 5-year variable-rate loans rates ticked up a bit to hit 3.73%, according to data from personal finance company Credible for those who prequalified on their student loan marketplace for the week ending August 28. For those with private student loans, that could make sense, but for those with federal loans, it likely makes less sense.