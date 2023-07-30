Bruce Fafard to retire as CEO of the Museum of Science & History (MOSH) in Februrary 2024

After dedicating several years to advancing the mission of the Museum of Science & History (MOSH), CEO Bruce Fafard has announced his intent to retire in February 2024. Fafard’s retirement marks the end of an era for MOSH, an essential cultural institution in the community.

Fafard took the reins as CEO in October 2020, following a series of progressively responsible roles within the Museum. One of his main accomplishments was leading MOSH’s recovery from the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Through strategic efforts and the introduction of new programs, the Museum successfully restored its annual attendance to pre-pandemic levels.

“I first approached the Museum to volunteer my services at the start of the pandemic. It was clear to me then — and remains clear to me now — that this Museum is an essential cultural institution of this community. It has been a true honor to dedicate my full attention to MOSH’s mission over the past several years,” said Fafard. “In the months ahead, I look forward to working with our Board to ensure a smooth transfer to the next leader selected to serve our incredible Members, staff, Board of Trustees and community partners.”

Under Fafard’s leadership, MOSH embarked on innovative initiatives to fulfill its mission of inspiring lifelong learning.

Collaborations with Duval County Public Schools resulted in the establishment of an on-site voluntary prekindergarten (VPK) program. Additionally, the “Silver Space Series” was introduced, catering to seniors aged 55+ by providing planetarium shows and programming tailored to their interests.

The Museum also celebrated the region’s diversity with its “Passport Series,” featuring events such as a Black History Month collaboration with the Melanin Market and A Taste of the Philippines, showcasing Filipino cuisine.

Reflecting on his time at MOSH, Fafard expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve the community through the Museum’s endeavors. He pledged to work closely with the Board of Trustees to ensure a seamless transition to the next CEO, who will continue the Museum’s legacy of service and community engagement.

“Bruce has been an exceptional leader for MOSH. With every decision, he has prioritized the Museum’s best interests – which is evidenced by his thoughtfulness in working with us to plan his well-deserved retirement. As a result of his leadership, MOSH is in a prime position to build upon its 80+ years of service to this community,” said William Magevney, Chair of the MOSH Board of Trustees.

To find Fafard’s successor, the MOSH Board of Trustees has enlisted the services of Kittleman, an executive search firm, to conduct a national search. Details about the position and application process will be made available later this summer at kittlemansearch.com and themosh.org.

As Fafard prepares for retirement, he will continue in his role until February 2024, ensuring a smooth transition for the incoming CEO.

Supported by a capable executive team, the Museum is also in the process of expanding its staff as it prepares for future operations on the Northbank of the St. Johns River. The MOSH Genesis capital campaign, overseen by Jill Davis, Maureen Mercho, and Christian Harden, will continue during this transitional period, ensuring the Museum’s growth and development continue unhindered.

With anticipation building for the search for a new CEO, MOSH looks forward to continuing its tradition of enriching the lives of its members, staff, Board of Trustees, and community partners for many years to come.

About The Museum of Science & History (MOSH):

The Museum of Science & History (MOSH) is located at 1025 Museum Circle near Friendship Park. MOSH chartered in 1941, remains committed to inspiring the joy of lifelong learning by bringing the sciences and regional history to life. Through funding from various sources, including the City of Jacksonville, the Cultural Council of Greater Jacksonville, Inc., the State of Florida, and the National Endowment for the Arts, MOSH continues to serve as a vital educational and cultural hub for the community.

