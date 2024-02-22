Bruce Karam appears in court; case adjourned for two weeks

Former Utica Superintendent Bruce Karam appeared in Oneida County Court on Thursday morning, but left a few minutes later.

At the request of Karam’s lawyer, Judge Michael Dwyer adjourned the criminal proceedings against Karam until March 7.

Karam has been charged with fourth degree grand larceny and public corruption.

The prosecution and defense attorney had met earlier in the morning to try to work out a plea bargain, but hadn’t reached one yet, Dwyer said he’d been told.

Former Utica school Superintendent Bruce Karam appeared in Oneida County Court on Thursday morning, Feb. 22, 2024, but left a few minutes later after his case was adjourned until March 7. Karam has been charged with fourth degree grand larceny and public corruption.

“We’re inching toward that,” concurred Laurie Lisi, executive administrative assistant district attorney for Oneida County.

What is Bruce Karam accused of?

Karam has been accused of directing his secretaries to mail out flyers using school district supplies on behalf of Louis LaPolla, a former Utica mayor and former school board president who was raising money for a scholarship in memory of his late wife Andrea.

LaPolla was also arrested on the same charges, but accepted a plea bargain on Wednesday.

He pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of petit larceny and agreed to serve 60 days in domicile restrictions and three years’ probation, and to pay $3,100 in restitution for the use of school district employees’ time, envelopes, mailing labels and stamps. He will be formally sentenced on April 10.

In his allocution, LaPolla admitted that he dropped off the flyers to be mailed at Karam’s direction.

LaPolla also faces six counts of federal mail fraud over allegations that he solicited and collected money for his wife’s scholarship fund, but then spent the money for other purposes.

Court cases involving Karam

Karam became superintendent of the Utica City School District in 2011 and served until the school board placed him on paid administrative leave in October 2022 while a third-party investigator looked into complaints made against Karam by two district administrators.

That action started a drawn-out battle between Karam and the school board, leading to three court cases (two brought by Karam, one by the school district), an investigation that determined Karam had engaged in bullying behavior and Karam’s firing by the school board in November.

Karam still has a lawsuit pending in federal court that, among other things, challenges his termination.

The district is currently led by its third acting superintendent, Kathleen Davis, while it searches for a new permanent leader.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Former Utica Superintendent Bruce Karam appears in Oneida County Court