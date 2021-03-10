Bruce man placed on probation for gas station robbery

Mar. 10—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Bruce man has been placed on five years of probation after he was convicted of robbing a convenience store in January 2020.

Dalton J. Krueger, 28, pleaded guilty to burglary to a building in Chippewa County Court. Charges of theft and criminal damage to property were read-in and dismissed.

Judge Ben Lane ordered a four-year prison sentence and four years of extended supervision, consecutive to a prison term Krueger is already serving on a Rusk County offense, but Lane made it imposed-and-stayed, meaning Krueger will only serve the prison sentence if he violates terms of his release.

Krueger also must pay $1,841 in restitution and fines. Krueger is barred from having any contact with the victim or his co-defendant. He also cannot consume alcohol or illegal drugs, or enter taverns, during his probation period.

According to the criminal complaint, a burglar alarm at the Express Mart in Lafayette alerted authorities to a break-in shortly after midnight on Jan. 15, 2020. When officers arrived, they saw broken glass from the front window.

"Glass could be seen all over the place inside the building," the complaint states.

The gas station manager was contacted, and she told police that at 10 p.m. two men entered the gas station and attempted to steal alcohol. She was able to describe both men to authorities, and she showed officers the video surveillance footage of the incident.

The men involved in the break-in wore hoods to hide their faces, but Krueger was wearing the same shoes from when he was in the store at 10 p.m. Also, his lower right leg tattoo was visible on the surveillance footage. Police collected DNA samples left on a lock.

During the break-in, Krueger and a 19-year-old Ladysmith man were seen taking several bottles of alcohol and cartons of cigarettes.

During the investigation, officers learned that Krueger and the other man were staying at a trailer home on Highway X, and they obtained a search warrant to enter the home at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 15, where they apprehended both men.

Story continues

When interviewed by police, Krueger admitted to the theft, saying the manager had caught them trying to steal the alcohol two hours earlier.

"This event led them to the idea of going back after the store was closed so that they could take whatever they wanted," the complaint states.

Krueger was convicted in Rusk County Court in 2015 of substantial battery, where he was given an imposed-and-stayed prison sentence. In August 2018, he was convicted in Rusk County Court of criminal damage to property and was sentenced to nine months in jail.