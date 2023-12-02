Bruce Springsteen drummer Max Weinberg sues South Florida classic-car company for fraud

WEST PALM BEACH — Max Weinberg, the longtime drummer for Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band, has filed a lawsuit in Palm Beach County court against a classic car restoration company alleging that its owners defrauded him of $125,000 while promising to restore a 1957 Mercedes-Benz to mint condition.

A longtime property owner in Palm Beach County, Weinberg presently has a home in Delray Beach. He and his attorneys filed the civil complaint this week against the Boca Raton-based Investment Automotive Group and four people in their individual capacities.

The lawsuit seeks the disputed $125,000 in addition to $250,000 in punitive damages.

It alleges that Weinberg in March 2021 met with employees from the restoration company in Boca Raton to discuss purchasing the Mercedes-Benz. The company indicated that it could rebuild and restore the vehicle to pristine condition.

Weinberg later agreed to purchase the vehicle for $225,000 and provided two deposit checks totaling $125,000, according to the complaint.

In May 2021, Weinberg expressed concern over the quality of the rebuild and requested an independent inspection. An expert hired by Weinberg found numerous defects and mismatched parts, along with extensive rust and corrosion and evidence of unreported crash damage, the complaint said.

Weinberg canceled the sale and requested that his $125,000 deposit be returned. The complaint indicates that the company failed to return the deposit and alleged that the funds had been transferred into a joint personal account shared by two employees.

The vehicle was sold at auction last December, according to the complaint.

An attempt to reach Weinberg's attorney Thursday afternoon was not immediately successful. Court records Thursday did not indicate whether the defendants have retained counsel.

Weinberg's professional music career has spanned nearly five decades, most notably as the drummer for Springsteen's E Street Band since 1974. He also served as the band leader for NBC's "Late Night" and "Tonight Show" with comedian Conan O'Brien.

